M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.85.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.03. 755,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,758. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.63. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 54,440.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,333 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,053.7% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,278,000 after purchasing an additional 672,252 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $16,555,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,313,000 after buying an additional 70,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

