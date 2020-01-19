Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post sales of $26.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $39.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $106.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $110.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $154.89 million, with estimates ranging from $100.89 million to $205.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $48,752.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,637,000 after buying an additional 35,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 59.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 42.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,975,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,306,000 after buying an additional 138,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 3,473,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

