Neo (NEO) Trading 8.2% Higher This Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Neo coin can now be bought for $11.07 or 0.00128027 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Allcoin, CoinBene and COSS. Neo has a total market capitalization of $781.03 million and $571.02 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.18 or 0.03020015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00197806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bittrex, Bitbns, BCEX, Coinrail, Liquid, Cobinhood, Bitinka, CoinBene, OTCBTC, Allcoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, BigONE, Cryptopia, Tidebit, Huobi, Coinsuper, Koinex, Ovis, Bibox, CoinEx, Livecoin, DragonEX, Upbit, LBank, BitMart, Exrates, Binance, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, BitForex, Switcheo Network, TDAX, CoinEgg, COSS, OKEx and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

