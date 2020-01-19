Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 93 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC set a CHF 108 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 111.60.

Nestlé has a 1-year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1-year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

