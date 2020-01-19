NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.32

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$22.32 ($15.83) and last traded at A$22.14 ($15.70), with a volume of 3761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$22.14 ($15.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$20.63 and its 200-day moving average is A$20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.