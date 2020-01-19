Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Nexo token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Fatbtc, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $60.78 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.37 or 0.03019437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00198357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, DDEX, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, YoBit, Allbit, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

