Nexus 24-Hour Volume Tops $156,920.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $156,920.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001938 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.