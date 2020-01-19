Niobio Cash (NBR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $97,969.00 and $43.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

