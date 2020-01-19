NULS (NULS) Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, NULS has traded 8% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $19.04 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ChaoEX, CoinBene and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.09 or 0.03005170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00197993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, CoinBene, Binance, DragonEX, QBTC, Bit-Z, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

