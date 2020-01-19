Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. 2,027,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,228. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 470.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Nutrien by 46.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

