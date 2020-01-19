Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.30

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and traded as high as $16.69. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 966 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

