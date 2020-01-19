Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.30

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and traded as high as $16.69. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 966 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX)
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.