Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.20

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.41. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 834 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director Mark B. Justh bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.39% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

