Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ONB. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Old National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 86,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

