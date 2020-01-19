OLXA (OLXA) Reaches Market Cap of $365,265.00

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. One OLXA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer and Coinlim. In the last seven days, OLXA has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. OLXA has a market capitalization of $365,265.00 and approximately $2,797.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.02899976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,359,419,210 tokens. The official website for OLXA is www.olxacoin.com . OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin . OLXA’s official message board is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset . The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OLXA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OLXA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OLXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

