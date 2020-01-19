Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OMCL. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on Omnicell and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.93. 239,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,382. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,071,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 126,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Omnicell by 801.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,082 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Omnicell by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 159,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

