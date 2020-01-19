Onevue (ASX:OVH) Trading 1.4% Higher

Onevue Holdings Ltd (ASX:OVH)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.38 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.38 ($0.27), 62,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

The company has a market cap of $100.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.40.

Onevue Company Profile (ASX:OVH)

OneVue Holdings Limited provides various superannuation solutions in Australia. It operates through three segments: Fund Services, Platform Services, and Superannuation Trustee Services. The Fund Services segment offers managed fund and superannuation member administration services. The Platform Services segment provides platform administration, including managed funds and accounts.

