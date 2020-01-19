Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.34. Onto Innovation posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONTO. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ONTO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,650. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $40.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.48.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $866,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 667,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,275.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

