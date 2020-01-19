Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Opera in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opera has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.69.

Shares of OPRA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 2,341,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28. Opera has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $14.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Opera had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Opera in the third quarter worth about $940,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Opera by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Opera in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Opera in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Opera in the third quarter worth about $50,842,000. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

