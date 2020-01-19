Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.
Shares of OPRT stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $25.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,426,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oportun Financial
Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.
