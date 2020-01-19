Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $25.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,426,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

