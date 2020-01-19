Origin Sport Hits Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $3.81 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011548 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

