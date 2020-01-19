Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OESX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Shares of OESX opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, COO Scott A. Green sold 148,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $488,476.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,333.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $288,838.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.