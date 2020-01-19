Ouroboros Price Reaches $0.0333 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Ouroboros has a market cap of $172,854.00 and approximately $8,901.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.87 or 0.03080652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00197604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 12,747,404 coins and its circulating supply is 5,192,748 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

Ouroboros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

