Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.36, approximately 44,708 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 19,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.26.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

