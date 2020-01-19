Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Receives C$8.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CSFB raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

POU stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.44. The company had a trading volume of 469,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $999.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.91 and a 52 week high of C$9.97.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$199.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.