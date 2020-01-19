Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRTK. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. WBB Securities initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Shares of PRTK opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. The company had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $73,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 501,177 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.