Payfair (PFR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $550.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Payfair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $10,493.00 and approximately $550.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

