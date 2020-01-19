PCHAIN Trading Down 10.2% This Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, DDEX and Switcheo Network. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $74,610.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.70 or 0.05662750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001294 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,687,084 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, DDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.