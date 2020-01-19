Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 658.91 ($8.67).

PSON traded up GBX 25.20 ($0.33) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 588.60 ($7.74). 6,806,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 638.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 745.43.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

