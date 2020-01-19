Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CLIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.84) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,035 ($13.61) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,302 ($17.13).

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

LON:CLIN opened at GBX 986 ($12.97) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 903.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 903.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 246.50. Clinigen Group has a 1-year low of GBX 718.50 ($9.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06).

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.