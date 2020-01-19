Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Rating Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $4.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:PEI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 1,311,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,336. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $387.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 76.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

