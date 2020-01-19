Penta (PNT) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $23,792.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BCEX, HitBTC, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.