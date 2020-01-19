Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of PEBO stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $34.61. 35,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,767. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $720.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,755.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Insiders have sold a total of 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

