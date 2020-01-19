Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PDL has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.12) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Petra Diamonds to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) price target (down from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 26.57 ($0.35).

LON PDL traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9.15 ($0.12). 1,635,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.07. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

