Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Co

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

PINS opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $1,341,018.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,421.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,327,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

