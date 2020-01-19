Piper Sandler Downgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Neutral

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MS. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750,661 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,651 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 991,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 700,905 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

