Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.0364 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $31,123.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.37 or 0.03019437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00198357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 142,160,848 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.