Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading Up 14.3%

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd (CVE:PLY) were up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 140,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 83,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35.

Playfair Mining Company Profile (CVE:PLY)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. The company explores for tungsten and gold. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in Ox Mountain Gold property located in County Sligo, Ireland.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit