Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd (CVE:PLY) were up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 140,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 83,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35.

Playfair Mining Company Profile (CVE:PLY)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. The company explores for tungsten and gold. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in Ox Mountain Gold property located in County Sligo, Ireland.

