PlayGame (PXG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $737.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, PlayGame has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $244,470.00 and approximately $737.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.02779780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00195604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030429 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

