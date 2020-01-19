Plus-Coin Market Capitalization Hits $244,652.00 (NPLC)

Plus-Coin (CURRENCY:NPLC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Plus-Coin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plus-Coin has a market cap of $244,652.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Plus-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plus-Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Plus-Coin

Plus-Coin’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,946,471 tokens. Plus-Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@pluscoin . Plus-Coin’s official Twitter account is @pluscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plus-Coin’s official website is www.plus-coin.com/en

Plus-Coin Token Trading

Plus-Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plus-Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plus-Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plus-Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

