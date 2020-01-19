PolySwarm (NCT) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, TOPBTC and IDEX. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $40,674.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.27 or 0.03143746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

