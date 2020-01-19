Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTLA. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.