Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.58, approximately 5 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

