Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Trading 5.2% Higher

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.63, 1,167,309 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,232,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $30.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

