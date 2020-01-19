PumaPay (PMA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62,665.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $62,665.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Coinall. In the last week, PumaPay has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.70 or 0.05662750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001294 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, CoinExchange, CoinBene, HitBTC and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

