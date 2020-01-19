QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QADA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti boosted their price target on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.75.

QADA opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 660.00 and a beta of 1.11. QAD has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. QAD’s payout ratio is 56.86%.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 20,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $946,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,311,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,336,738.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $155,070.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,290,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,798,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,549. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

