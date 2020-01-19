QASH (QASH) One Day Volume Tops $226,089.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. QASH has a total market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $226,089.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QASH has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Huobi, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QASH Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Ethfinex, EXX, Huobi, Gate.io, LATOKEN, GOPAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

