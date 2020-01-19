QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 341.17 ($4.49).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QQ. UBS Group upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Investec raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QQ traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 363 ($4.78). 582,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 353.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 311.37. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 265.22 ($3.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 376.20 ($4.95).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.