QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Tops $3.08 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $450,973.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Kucoin, Bitbns and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.03083050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00196304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128199 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

