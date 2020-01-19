Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

QFI stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 600,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,000. Quadrise Fuels International has a 12-month low of GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.94 ($0.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 million and a P/E ratio of -9.67.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.