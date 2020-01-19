Quantis Network Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 59% higher against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $10,330.00 and $143.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.03 or 0.03015131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

